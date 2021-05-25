AUBURN — Ronald “Bud” Armstrong, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home.
He was born on July 1, 1929, in Auburn, Indiana, to Delvin and Delight (Baker) Armstrong.
He worked many hours after school at his parents' grocery store at Ensley and Jackson. He also helped with chores at his grandad Baker's farm.
The outbreak of WWII caused a labor shortage with so many young men joining the military. Bud became an unlicensed, 12-year-old delivery truck driver in 1941 (with the approval of the Auburn Police Chief).
Bud graduated from Auburn High School in 1947. He shared many good memories of three highly respected teachers over the years; athletic coach and gym teacher, Zeke Young; civics and economics teacher, Frank Weathers; and math and science teacher, Frank Schooley.
Bud attended Michigan State University for two years, before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1950, after the start of the Korean War. He was fortunate to be stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. He was assigned to the Pentagon where he worked at the National Security Agency.
After completing active duty with the Air Force in 1954, he returned to Auburn. He worked briefly in his parents' grocery store and his uncle's construction business before taking a job with Nabisco as a sales representative in 1956. He retired from Nabisco in 1988, with 32 years of service.
Bud was a member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 97, in Auburn. Always supportive of military veterans, he had 65 continuous years of membership at Post 97, and served as the Post Commander in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bette Altman; and his wife, Shirley, whom he was married to for nearly 65 years, beginning with their wedding on Aug. 8, 1951, until her death on July 13, 2016.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Shari Hook) Armstrong, of Auburn, Tim Armstrong, of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Scott Armstrong, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, with military honors.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or decorations, contributions may be made to the DeKalb Humane Society Building Fund, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
