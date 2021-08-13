FORT WAYNE — Richard W. “Dick” Jump, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
He was born on May 21, 1926, in Antwerp, Ohio, to Adrian and Goldie (Ruppert) Jump.
Dick attended New Haven High School. Before the start of his senior year, Dick was drafted into the United States Army. He served as a sergeant in Company C with the 11th Armored Infantry Battalion 1st Armored Division. They were stationed in Italy and Germany. He was honorably discharged on June 29, 1946.
He married Joyce Marilyn Davies on May 29, 1948, in Ohio, and she passed away on Jan. 8, 2001.
Dick was a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Roth Wehrly Graber, retiring after 40 years of service.
He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
He also was a member of Indiana Freemasons, Mizpah Shrine Class Director Unit and the Indiana Beekeepers Association.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra Kimbel, of Fort Wayne; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bruce Jump, of Grabill and Brian and Kristin Jump, of Miromar Lakes, Florida; six grandchildren, Emily (James) Beemer, Andy (Kathryn) Jump, Betsy (Tyler) Derouin, Kendra (Brandon) Radu, Meagan (Charles) Hobbs and Adam (Katie) Jump; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Young, Aubrey Young, Levi Jump, Issac Jump, Beckett Radu and Willow Derouin; and a sister-in-law, Doreen Jump, of New Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, William “Ed” Kimbel; daughter-in-law, Robin Jump; sister, Juanita (Jim) Sutton; and a brother, Jim Jump.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Forrest Van Gundy officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Park Place Activity Fund in memory of Dick Jump.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
