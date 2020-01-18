FORT WAYNE — On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Lois (Kiefer) Trowbridge died peacefully, having just been in the embrace of her three cherished children.
Born in 1931 to Fred and Edna (McGinley) Kiefer, Lois was a native of the Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, area.
She attended St. Ann’s Academy and Wyoming Seminary. She was a truly proud member of the Wellesley College Class of ’53, where she was honored as a Wellesley Scholar, was an English major, an actor and member of the Wellesley Shakespeare Society.
As a heroic mother, she proudly raised her children in Manhasset, Long Island, and enjoyed a 30-year career as a real estate broker and senior residential appraiser.
Recent decades brought her close to her children in Indiana, and treasured times with all of her grandchildren. She loved her time in The Ladies Literary Club of Auburn, Indiana, her volunteer work with Eckhart Public Library, and playing Bridge with friends.
Her quick wit and love of theater, opera, literature and the arts had a huge impact on her family, and on her legion of friends and admirers.
Lois is survived by her three children, Abigail Millett and her husband Mark, of Auburn, Indiana, Parker Trowbridge, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Charles Trowbridge and his wife Prill, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is forever treasured as “LoLo” by her five adored grandchildren, Kate, Drew, Jake, Abby and Tate. Her niece and nephew were like her second children, Pamela McClary, of New York, New York, and Robert McClary, of Washington Depot, Connecticut.
Preceding her in death were her siblings; her forever best pal, Ida Mae; and brother, Peter; and her blessed grandson, Kiefer.
A private celebration of life will be held.
The family wishes to thank the amazing team at Lutheran Life Village at Pine Valley, and Heart to Heart Hospice, for their dedication, love and support.
In lieu of other memorials, a contribution may be made in her name to "Wellesley College Shakespeare Society Alumnae Association," c/o Melissa Chu, 138 Pleasant St., Apartment 308, Malden, MA 02148.
Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
