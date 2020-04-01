CHURUBUSCO — Sharon Kay Addis, 55, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Heritage Park Healthcare.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 25, 1964, to John and Nancy (Walters) Addis Jr. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1982.
She worked at ITT for 15 years. Later she worked for Recare in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of Charter Oak Church and Churubusco American Legion Auxiliary in Churubusco.
Sharon is survived by her son, Taylor Addis; her stepson, Nick Davis; her sister, Wanda Addis; and her brother, Jacob Addis.
During this time there will be no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to her son's Education Fund.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
