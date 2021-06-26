ANGOLA — Wilma Joan Ball, 82, of Angola, Indiana, and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away at her home in Angola, Indiana, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1939, in Amboy, Indiana, to Lowell and Garnet (Freeman) Pence.
Wilma graduated from Purdue University with a master’s degree in Education.
She taught school at Haworth High School in Kokomo, Indiana, for several years.
Wilma was an avid cyclist and played competitive bridge. She enjoyed playing Pickle Ball, golfing, and tennis. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, Florida, Lake James Lutheran Chapel in Angola and Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana
Surviving are her children, Stan (Lisa) Allen, of Zebulon, North Carolina, Lora (Tim) Hostetler, of Kokomo, Indiana, Patrick (Margaret Felton) Ball, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jennifer (Michael) Fahlsing, of Huntington, Indiana; siblings, Wayne Pence, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Wanita Fewell, of Kokomo, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Cassidy Wagner, Becca (Matt) Coan, Jeremy Hostetler, Sean (Crystal) Hostetler, James (Jennifer) Goble, Leslie (Michael) Cryderman, Andrew (Kathleen) Fahlsing and Stephanie (Lucas) Wilken; and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Ball on March 9, 2020, and her previous husband, Jim Allen.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33983.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
