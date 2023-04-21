AVILLA — Allan Herbert Simon, 88, formerly of rural Avilla, Indiana, died on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Heritage Pointe of Warren, Indiana.
He was born in Swan Township to Walter V. and Nina (Jackson) Simon, on July 11, 1934, the youngest of seven children. Allan was a lifelong resident of Noble County, until 2022, when his health declined.
His parents, along with siblings, Ralph Simon, Lavon Hague, Robert Simon, Norman Simon and Mary Kemerly, all preceded him in death. His brother, Walter Reuel Simon, died in infancy.
Allan graduated from Avilla High School in 1952.
He proudly served in the United States Army, both domestically and overseas in Berlin, Germany; he had many stories to share about his time overseas.
He married Nancy Becker on June 4, 1961. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2002. In their 40-year marriage they worked side by side to raise their children and maintain their farm, intentionally raising more produce than they could use for the benefit of others.
Allan held many positions through his working years, including time as a diesel mechanic, in the maintenance department at Lutheran Hospital, and he retired from Courier Printing in Kendallville.
He attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, where he enjoyed helping his sister, Mary, with the church food pantry. He also enjoyed helping to make noodles for the annual church fundraiser at the Apple Festival, playing bingo wherever there was a game going, and visiting the library weekly.
Allan could build, repair or redesign almost anything. He built his own sawmill and enjoyed working on tractors and talking about anything mechanical. Allan loved animals and nature. He was a farmer at heart and always preferred to be outside, working in his garden, tending livestock, and surveying his orchard and woods with his dogs.
Surviving are two children, Brent A. Simon, of Avilla, Indiana, and Cheryl (Steve) Vore, of Marion, Indiana. Also surviving are his treasured grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsie) Vore, of Winter Haven, Florida, and Reilly M. Vore, of Marion, Indiana. He was thrilled to become a great-grandpa, welcoming great-granddaughter, Miss Rosalie Vore, in March, 2023. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Janis Tuttle, of Butler, Indiana, and Rozanne Becker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Pointe of Warren.
Allan was blessed by his time at Heritage Pointe, formerly the United Methodist Memorial Home, where he loved to attend chapel, and took up ceramics, Legos and various art projects.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.