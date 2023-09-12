AVILLA — Betty Ruth Ellert, 94, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1928, in Avilla, to Frank Albert and Mary Josephine (Schlotter) Ley.
Betty married Harold “Shorty” Ellert on Oct. 16, 1948, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1982.
Betty was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, and the Rosary Society.
She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary at Avilla American Legion Post 240.
Betty enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and puzzles.
Betty is survived by her sons, Keith (Cheryl) Ellert, David (Ginger) Ellert and Kevin Ellert; daughters, Carol (David) Savieo and Karen (William Jr.) Flory; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Ley; son, Max Ellert; daughter, Sharon Ellert-Holmes; brothers, Jerome Ley and Francis Ley; and sisters, Madonna (Koch) Brandenburg, Pearl Rhodes, Martha Ross, Eileen "Mike" Davenport and Mary Jane Stoner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Fr. Jake Schneider will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 3:30 p.m., prior to visitation.
Memorials are to Masses at St. Mary's or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
