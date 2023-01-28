KENDALLVILLE — Lee Ann DePew, 56, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1966, in Kendallville, to Robert Earl and Linnea Adela (Heathers) DePew.
Lee Ann was a special education teacher at East Noble High School, worked at the library and ran L.A. De’Signs.
She had decades of service in 4-H and county and state pageants and was the current Vice President of the Gaslight Playhouse, where she received the Legacy Award for 2022.
She is survived by three sisters, Robin Fuhrman, of Avilla, Indiana, Lori Bowman, of Peoria, Illinois, and Renee (Sid) Carty Jr., of Indianapolis; her Gram, Edna Heathers, of Avilla; five nieces, Heidi (Wes) Spencer, Liz (Tyler) Wetzel, Faith (Alex) Moser, Grace Bowman and Morgan Carty; five nephews, Nick (Christine) Fuhrman, Philip Bowman, Jakeb Bowman, Derek Carty and Arlan Carty; and her beloved dog, Bozo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Steve Fuhrman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at the Community Learning Center in the Theatre, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Use entrance #5 off of Riley Street.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Community Learning Center in the Theatre, Kendallville, with visitation beginning an hour prior, at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to Gaslight Playhouse or Noble County 4-H.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
