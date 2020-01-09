ANGOLA — Nina A. Vincent, 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1925, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Carl and Emily Pearl (Marshall) Demorest.
Nina married Frederick D. Vincent on Oct. 17, 1945.
She was a house cleaner for many area homes.
Nina was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary.
She enjoyed watching soap operas and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda (William) Hudson, of Angola; two grandchildren, Margaret (Thomas) Truxton, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and James (Beverly) Hudson, of Montgomery, Michigan. Also surviving are her six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Nina was preceded by her parents; husband, Frederick D. Vincent on Aug. 11, 1978; sister, Evelyn Smith; and five brothers, LaVerne Demorest, Leslie Demorest, Blaine Demorest, Glen Demorest and Carl Demorest Jr.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. Norman Fuller will be officiating.
Burial will be at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and Home Care or to the family, in care of Linda Hudson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.