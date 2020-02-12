BLUE LAKE — Darlene H. “DAR” Foote, 60, of Blue Lake, Indiana, died at 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the family residence.
Born Jan. 28, 1960, in Norwalk, Ohio, to C. DuWayne and Nancy L. (Harding) Hauser. They preceded her in death.
On Dec. 9, 1986, she was united in marriage to Mike D. Foote in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was a Ladies Auxiliary member to both the Churubusco American Legion and the VFW.
Darlene loved sewing, camping and babysitting for the grandkids and many others.
Darlene is survived by a daughter, Kristi Duncan, of Churubusco; and one son, Josh (Brandi) Duncan, of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Taylor, Carson, Wylo and Bentley; two brothers, Coral (Darlene) Hauser, of Wolfe Lake, and Roger (Deanne) Hauser, of Churubusco; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Charlene, in 2002.
Family has requested no calling or services.
