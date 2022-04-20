KENDALLVILLE — Robert Lee Edwards, age 69, of rural Kendallville, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Bob was born in McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 29, 1953 to the late Robert Harry Edwards and Elmo Lucille (Housholder) Edwards. His stepmother was Vivian (Marshall) Edwards, who also preceded him in death in 2022.
Bob graduated from East Noble High School in 1971. He married Carolyn Strange on his birthday, Jan. 29, 1984, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Bob started out working at Flint & Walling for many years. Later, he was employed with Crossroads RV in Topeka for about 10 years. He retired from Crossroads in 2016 and started working with his son in his business, Alpha Heating & Cooling.
Bob was a hard worker and he always put other’s needs first. He had a servant’s heart. He was a member of Destiny Family of Faith and served with the ramp ministry. He also was a dedicated member of the Kendallville and Avilla volunteer fire departments for 45 years. Bob loved God, his family and his grandchildren. He never missed one of his grandkids' ball games. Bob loved nature, being outside in the woods, kayaking and hiking. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Edwards of Kendallville; daughters Tracie (Adam) Fero of St. Augustine, Florida, Kristie (Bobby) Bryan of LaOtto and Malissa (Jason) Speicher of Rome City; a son, J.R. (Melissa) Gibson of Avilla; nine grandchildren including Mackenzie Bryan of LaOtto and her fiancé, Josh Owens and his son, Sawyer, Maddie and Chris Fort of Birmingham, Alabama, Aubree Speicher and Ally Speicher of Rome City, Nora Fero, Clair Fero and Max Fero of St. Augustine, Florida, and Sam Gibson and Sydney Gibson of Avilla.
Also surviving are sister Elizabeth Edwards of Fort Wayne, Peggy (Randy) Musolff of Sturgis, Michigan, and Paula (Shaun) Clarke of Oscoda, Michigan.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Destiny Family of Faith with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating the service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.