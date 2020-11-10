Duane R. Basinger, 75, of rural Albion, Indiana, died at 6:22 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Arrangement entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 4:26 am
