KENDALLVILLE — The Rev. James Lorray Elsner, age 71, entered eternity with the Lord on Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.
Jim was born in Elgin, Illinois, on Nov. 8, 1951, to Lorray Raymond Elsner and Ruth Vera (Nesler) Elsner. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in Dundee, Illinois, and graduated from Dundee High School in 1969. He graduated from Elgin Community College and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia Teachers College, Seward, Nebraska. He earned a Master of Education degree from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Master of Arts in Religion Degree from Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He married Elaine Margaret Schroeder on Nov. 30, 1974, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne.
Serving our Lord through the congregations of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Pastor James Elsner was in full-time ministry for 45 years (1973-2018). He began his ministry as a Lutheran elementary school teacher serving congregations in Ohio, Illinois, and California, (1973-1983). Concurrent with his teaching duties, he also served as youth minister and school principal. From 1983-1999, he served as Christian education director and youth minister at congregations in Colorado, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Pastor Jim served his pastoral ministry at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Stroh (Hudson), Indiana, from 1999 through 2018 as Field Worker, Vicar, and Pastor of the congregation. He retired from full-time ministry in 2018. In 2021, Pastor Elsner began serving part-time as Associate Pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont.
Pastor Jim has also served the church-at-large through district and synodical level youth ministry committees. He also has served as Circuit Counselor for the Indiana Circuit of the English District-LCMS and as Pastoral Advisor for the Kendallville Zone of the LWML-Indiana District.
Pastor Jim has been part of the ministry of Lutheran Ministries Media (LMM) as an on-air preacher for Worship Anew/Worship for Shut-Ins (2008-2018). And he has been a voice and face for Moments of Comfort (LMM’s online weekly devotional broadcast) since it began in 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Elsner, of Auburn; son, Steve and Emma Elsner, of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters, Anita and Jeffrey Miller, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Janet and John Bonkoski, of Dundee, Illinois; and brother, Ronald and LuAnn Elsner, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to a Lutheran Church of choice or Worship Anew.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
