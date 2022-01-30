AUBURN — Anita Joan Whitson, 84, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on June 9, 1937, in Auburn, to Karl and Maude (Myers) Kleeman.
Anita was a 1955 graduate of Auburn High School.
She was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church and the Kendallville Elks.
She excelled as an artist, musician, athlete, gardener, and was a gourmet cook. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Anita married Clyde E. Whitson on Aug. 1, 1987, in Auburn Presbyterian Church, and he died on July 31, 2015.
She is survived by two daughters and a son, Margaret (Diane Crowder) Lieb, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Beth (Brent) Westerfeld, of Carmel and Paul Lieb, of Auburn; and two grandchildren, Royce Linstromberg and Avery Lieb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Marsha Lieb; and five brothers, Walt Kleeman, Bob Kleeman, Dick Kleeman, Joe Kleeman and John Kleeman.
Private family services are planned for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Burial will take place at Corunna Cemetery, Corunna.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be given in Anita’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
