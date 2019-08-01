BUTLER — Ellen Jean Bond Bowen, 93, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born Nov. 5, 1925, in Fort Wayne, to Glenn and Mary Geneva (Hagerty) Oberlin. They preceded her in death.
She sang in her younger years in the Big Band Era and her stage name was “Ann Barry.”
She was married in 1943, to G. Thomas Bond in San Francisco, California.
She was later united in marriage to Forrest “Woody” Bowen on Oct. 16, 1973, in Newville, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in 1986.
She had been employed by Maxton Motors and Butler Company as a secretary and then became full-time housewife.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Frankfort, Indiana, and United Methodist Church.
Her passion and love was playing cards with her family, especially euchre and kings corner. She also enjoyed Yahtzee, sewing and watching sports on TV.
Her favorite bird was the cardinal, to enjoy watching and also collecting.
Surviving are three daughters, Jean Ann Bond, of Auburn, Kathy Bond-Clouse and husband, Gary, of Avilla, and Patty (Mitchell) Beard, of Butler. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Oberlin, of Fort Wayne; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Woody”; one brother, Don Oberlin; and her first husband, G. Thomas Bond.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at H.E Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services, starting at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow after services at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Ellen Jean Bowen to DeKalb Animal Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.