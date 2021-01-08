WOLCOTTVILLE — Larry N. Miller, 69, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born on March 29, 1951, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Nathaniel N. and Mary (Miller) Miller.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked for more than 37 years for Pete’s Construction in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Larry had served LaGrange County as a County Councilman for two terms and in 2012, he became a County Commissioner and was just beginning his third term.
Larry was a member of Emma Church in Topeka, Indiana.
He was a passionate golfer and loved to play at Heron Creek in LaGrange. He loved fishing with his grandson and taking his granddaughter for Gator rides through the woods.
On Nov. 25, 1977, in Wolcottville, he married Patti A. Graber. Mrs. Miller survives in Wolcottville.
Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Ashley Miller, of Elkhart, Indiana; a grandson, Penn Miller; a granddaughter, Ealyn Miller; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Leanna and Ezra Schmucker, of Nappanee, Indiana, and Sara and John Wingard, of Topeka, Indiana.
Preceding Mr. Miller in death were his parents; and a sister, Loretta Chupp.
Private family services will take place with burial at Shore Cemetery, in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of LaGrange County, 0235 W. C.R. 300N, Howe, IN 46746; envelopes are also available at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
