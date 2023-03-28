ANGOLA — Billy Allen Regadanz, age 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, March 27, 2023, with his family by his side.
He was born at home, in Fort Wayne Indiana, on Feb 9, 1936, to Paul Charles Regadanz and Gertrude Stone (Allen) Regadanz. Both preceded him in death. Billy was an only child who was raised by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Lake, following the death of his mother at a young age.
Bill married the love of his life, Judith May Waikel, on Nov. 5, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, honeymooning at Snow Lake, where he spent a lot of his childhood. Snow Lake became their home for 50 years, where they had many friends and raised their family.
The East Shore Line of Snow Lake was his playground as a child. He enjoyed turtle and frog hunting. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. He had the first “fast boat” on Snow Lake with 7.5 horse Mercury on a skipjack boat. The old-timers gave him a hard time and thought he would tear up the lake!
Billy was a hard worker. He enjoyed working outside and with his hands. He worked as a Cable Splicer at GTE for 40 years, from which he retired. He also kept busy doing yard work, tree cutting, and odd jobs.
He was a member of Nevada Mills United Methodist Church.
He also was a Life Time Moose member. He moved to Seven Sister to enjoy his retirement years. He also loved pruning his flowers and garden. Baseball was his game of choice.
Billy’s children are Kay (Mike) Kunce, of Fremont, William (Kimberlie) Regadanz, of Fremont and Tina (Jeremy) Breen, of Fremont. His grandchildren are Brandi (Michael) Foster, Jennifer Kunce, Angie (Jason) Singleton, Christopher Kunce, Kyla (Connor) Huizenga, Wade Regadanz, Luke (Sarah) Breen and Adam Breen. His great-grandchildren are Zakeri Pica, Aubri Pica, Jacob Foster, Kendallyn Pica, Landon Foster, Jane Singleton, Coralynn Foster, Caroline Singleton, Alice Singleton and Louisa Singleton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703, or Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, Orland, IN 46776.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
