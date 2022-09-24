STUART, Fla. — John Curdes Lillich (81) was born on Feb. 1, 1941, in Columbia City, Indiana, and died on July 15, 2022, at Symphony Assisted Living in Stuart, Florida, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
John leaves his beloved wife, Rose (Hockemeyer) Lillich, just a month shy of what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Left to keep his memory alive is Rose; daughter, Jody Lillich Hughes (Kevin); son, John David Lillich (Traci); and five grandsons, Ian Silver, Jacob Hughes, Kevin, Cooper and Cole Lillich; and granddaughter, Faith Lillich.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kylee Rose Lillich; his parents, John E. and Virginia (Curdes) Lillich; his in-laws, Theodore and Evelyn (Nichols) Hockemeyer; and many many close friends.
An only child, born to parents who were considered quite mature for the time, he was the consummate over-achiever in everything he did. John grew up in Columbia City, Indiana. In high school, he was class president for three years, played varsity basketball, worked for his dad’s small general contractor business and met Rose in Physics class (in 1957). They dated through high school and while John attended college at Purdue University to study Chemical Engineering. John and Rose married in 1962, while John was still in college and Rose was working as a nurse in West Lafayette to support them financially. They lived in married-student housing, where they made some life long friends. He often spoke of how fun this time was in their early marriage — the “macaroni and hamburger” days, when they lived on a “shoe string” budget.
After graduating with his MBA in 1964, John fielded offers from numerous large chemical companies, but chose to work for Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. John worked in many areas during his 31-year career; initially in plastics, later in agricultural chemicals and finally in investor relations, reporting directly to the Board of Directors. John’s work at Dow provided numerous opportunities to travel with his promotions and job changes. He and Rose initially moved to Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, and that is where they started their family in 1965. During his career, the family lived in Midland, Michigan (3 times), Hong Kong, Yokohama, Japan and Miami, Florida. They enjoyed each location and the travel it allowed the family to do.
John retired from Dow Chemical in 1995. He and Rose had designed and built a Lindal Cedar home on Grand Traverse Bay in Elk Rapids, Michigan. This house was truly a passion project for him, as he thoroughly enjoyed designing every detail. At that time, John and Rose were “snowbirds” and traveled back and forth between Michigan, in the summer and Florida, in the winter until 2005, when they made Florida, their full time residence. They lived in several locations around Palm City and Stuart, Florida, and were very active members of Palm City Presbyterian Church.
John was a true intellectual. He had a great sense of humor. He loved travel, “chic flicks,” action movies, ethnic food, “Beat Bobby Flay” and any show on the Food Network, studying and teaching the Bible, home and landscaping design projects, Big Ten sports (specifically Purdue), volunteer work at Martin Memorial Hospital (now Cleveland Clinic) and his family … John was a very generous father and “Papa.” He loved planning big trips to the United Kingdom, Italy, Costa Rica and Belize (to name just a few). John has left an indelible mark by his love and commitment to his family. We are so thankful that he did not suffer and he left this Earth very peacefully, with Rose there with him. We take comfort in knowing that we will see him again!
Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City, Indiana.
A catered meal will be shared afterward, where people can share memories or stories, view a family slide show and enjoy John’s varied music collection.
