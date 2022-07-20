LAGRANGE — Martha Miller, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Mrs. Miller was born on Dec. 15, 1929, in Avilla, Indiana, to Clarence A. and Rose (King) Magginnis.
Before moving to LaGrange County, she had worked as a nurse in Ohio. After moving to the area, she worked for 42 years at the Southside Toll Plaza in Howe, Indiana, as a cashier and waitress.
Martha was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church in rural Wolcottville, Pythian Sisters, LaGrange American Legion Auxiliary, and United Methodist Women at Woodruff Grove.
On Oct. 6, 1950, in Butler, Indiana, she married Lynn A. Miller; he preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Harvey) Stidham, of Howe, Indiana, and Terry (Debra) Miller, of Howe, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Christine Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Oliver Magginnis, of Phoenix, Arizona, Esther Nofzinger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Janet Rose Gall, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Tommy D. Miller, on Dec. 29, 2021; and siblings, Mae Mavis, Clarence Magginnis Jr., and Wilmer Magginnis.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Jim Taylor will officiate.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
