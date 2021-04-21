ANGOLA — Edmund Morning Jr., 73, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 8, 1947, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, to Edmund and Mildred (Poe) Morning Sr. His parents preceded him in death.
On Aug. 15, 2015, he married Martha (Cannon) Dahlstrom in Lafayette, Indiana, and she survives.
Edmund owned and operated a gun shop.
He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Freemasonry and Eagles Lodge.
When he was younger, he enjoyed all things firearms and enjoyed going to gun shows. Most of all he loved when his family and friends would gather for dinner.
Along with his wife, Martha, he is survived by his children, Troy (Rachael) Morning, Trisha Morning, Kathy (Don) Reeves and David (Dusty)Morning; siblings, Brenda Pritchard, Sandy Shepherd and Billy Joe Morning; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Best, Hannah Zoubul, Molly Braun, Brittany Braun, Cole Johnson, Madelyn, Chloe, Indiana, Catherine and Payton Morning; six great-grandchildren, Matallyca Short, Bella Gueapule, Athena, Ivy and JJ Reeves and Jameson Best. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jason Sheppard, Terry Owens and Jessica and Ralph Sheppard.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Father Matthew Kalu.
Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required.
