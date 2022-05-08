GARRETT — John David Mettert, 72, of Garrett, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 2, 1949, in Garrett to Lacy Franklin Mettert Jr. and Audrey Evelyn (Kreischer) Mettert.
He was a 1968 graduate of DeKalb High School in Waterloo.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving as a Sergeant in the Vietnam War from 1968–1970.
He was a truck driver for various companies. He was a member of the America Legion Post 97 of Auburn and attended both the Auburn legion and Garrett legion.
He also was a member of the Beagle Boys Motorcycle Club along with several other motorcycle clubs.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boxing, karate, antique and classic cars and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are six children, Brandy (Galen) Paolini of Port Hueneme, California, Seannan “Mac” Mettert of Auburn, Julie Mettert of Corunna, Tina Mettert of Auburn, Travis Mettert Richards of Garrett and Ashley Mettert Richards of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren, Aiden, Ava, Elijah, Audrey, Alan, Nathan, Tyler, Vivian, Britney, Tiffany, Colton, Jasmine, Troy, Damien, Alissa and Trinity; and two sisters, Linda Pickleseimer of Auburn and Sue (Dexter) Simanton of Oviedo, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lea Richards; daughter, Janet Mettert; sister, Mary Goeglein; and brother, Tom Mettert.
A celebration of his life will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St, Auburn, with military honors taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the legion.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
