FREMONT — Robert (Bob) Shelton, son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, Robert (Bob) Eugene Shelton, 75, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at his home.
To know Bob was to love him. He was a talented craftsman who turned countless family's dreams into realities with his woodworking skills and artisan construction. From Northeast Indiana to Southwest Ohio, Bob left his trademark handiness. Bob never met a stranger and was willing to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His humor and quick wit, along with the indelible memories he made with his family and friends will forever be remembered.
He was born on March 7, 1945, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of John Frederick and Lavon Marie Shelton.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Shelton; and his daughter, Suzanne (Burlew) Cooney.
Bob leaves to cherish his memory, Shirley Shelton, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughter, Heidi (Mike) Brown, of Brookville, Ohio; sons, Erik Shelton, of Springboro, Ohio, and Rob Burlew, of Fremont, Indiana. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry Shelton, Connie (John Doyle) Ross and Audrey (Don) Rinehart, all of Fremont, Indiana.
Along with being an amazing father and brother, Bob was a loving grandfather to Kaitlyn, Emily, Noah, Austin, Kendal, Wade, Cole, Chase and Cade; and great-grandfather to Conor and Chloe. Bob's nieces and nephews, Julie, Randy, Barbara, Mike, John, Susie, Scott, Rose and David; great-nieces and great-nephews, Justin, Mickinna, Miranda, Nick, Benay, Josh, Joshua, Landin, Adam, Sean, Tegan, Zachary, Haley and Archer; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Alicia, Emma, Ben and Ali, were especially dear to him.
Special thanks to all of Bob's wonderful caregivers who gave of themselves daily, Connie and Doyle Ross, Audrey Rinehart, Julie Bird and Mickinna Lothamer.
Also thanks to the heart care team at Lutheran Hospital, Dr. David Watkins, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
