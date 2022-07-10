WESTFIELD — Lois Mae Molitor (Rodecap), 96, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her residence in Westfield, Indiana.
Lois was born on Jan. 29, 1926, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ruth and Raymond Rodecap.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1944.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John P. Molitor; son, John R. Molitor; and brothers David, George and Paul Rodecap.
Lois married John (Jack) on July 17, 1948, and she and Jack were able to celebrate their 72nd anniversary several months before his death in December 2020.
The Molitors lived in Kendallville, Indiana, where they co-owned and operated Kendallville Hardware with John F. and Ferne Molitor. They relocated to Fort Wayne in 1967, and later moved to Carmel, to be closer to family.
Lois excelled as a supportive and dedicated wife to Jack and was a spectacular mother and friend to her children, John and Nathalie. It was also rumored she was the world's best mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law, Nancy. She found special joy in spoiling and tirelessly worrying about her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called her Grandma Honey.
She is survived by her daughter, Nathalie A. Fairfax, of Westfield; daughter-in-law, Nancy Molitor, of Carmel; sister-in-law, Patricia Rodecap, of Auburn; grandchildren, John Fairfax (Heather), Elizabeth Miller (Christopher), John Paul Molitor, Spencer Fairfax (Haley), Lauren Wintrode (Andy), Kathleen Molitor and Daniel Molitor; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel on July 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Following Mass, family and friends are invited to gather in order to celebrate and honor the lives of Lois and Jack at Wood Wind Golf Club, 2302 W. 161st St., Westfield, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to the Merciful Help Center, 1045 W. 146th St., Suite A, Carmel, IN 46032 https://www.mercifulhelpcenter.org/
Leppert Mortuary — Carmel Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
