ST. JOE — Patricia J. Kern, 85, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Heritage Park Assisted Living & Garden Homes in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Kern was born on Dec. 1, 1933, in Fort Wayne, to Wesley and Ruth (Adams) Pritchett.
She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne.
She married Kenneth C. Kern on March 9, 1951, in Oceanside, California. He resides in St. Joe.
Mrs. Kern was a longtime teacher and librarian for Fort Wayne Community Schools until her retirement in 1996.
Over the years she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, National Educators Association and St. Joe Literary Club. She also served as both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader in St. Joe.
She loved to read and she was an accomplished artist.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Kern, of St. Joe; son, Norman Kern, of Franklin, Vermont; daughter, Theresa Kern (Deb Tatum), of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Dennis Holman, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren and their spouses, Thomas Gonzales, Cynthia Kern-McMillen (Jamey), Jill and Sean Willman, and Abigail Jetmore; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ralph Kern; sister, Nada Kelsey-Kirk; and brother, Ronald Pritchett.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in rural Butler. Friends and family may gather and visit one hour prior to the celebration of life from noon to 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be directed to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, Butler, IN 46721 and the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
