ANGOLA — Darren E. Quillen, 51, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 16, 1968, in Salem, Indiana, to Monroe and Nancy (Hammack) Quillen.
Mr. Quillen worked at Indiana Marine Products in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving is his mother, Nancy Quillen, of Salem, Indiana, his daughter, Courtney Grawcock, of Auburn, Indiana; brother, David (Deb) Quillen, of Angola, Indiana; and sisters, Donna Towers, of LaGrange, Indiana, Dorothy (Tim) Riggle, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Deanna (Fred) Money, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Quillen.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Pastor John L. Winright will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
There will also be visitation from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Memorials may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association or to the Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
