WOLCOTTVILLE — Raymond Fuller, 82, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, following a short illness.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Pearl and Edna (Owens) Fuller.
He moved to this area in 1957, coming from Kentucky.
Mr. Fuller retired from Tenneco in Ligonier. He had also worked at Lane Foundry, Newnam Foundry, Starcraft and Morgan Olson.
Surviving are two sons, Bobby Lee Fuller, of Columbia City and Joseph Edward Fuller, of Wolcottville; two daughters, Willadean (Randy) Freeman, of Angola and Susan (Rex) Freeman, of Wolcottville; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Otis (Janet) Fuller, of Burr Oak, Michigan; and four sisters, Edith (Jack Kime) Coney, of Ligonier, Betty Jo Brown, of Rome City, Linda (Dale) Caywood, of Wolcottville and Vedra Ann (John) Martin, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal (Hall) Fuller; a son, Willie Ray Fuller; and a sister, Jeannette Lucas.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with Elders from Little Flossie Old Regular Baptist Church in Kendallville officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
