AVILLA — Ronald F. Straessle, 86, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late Benedict and Eleanor (nee LeClair) Straessle. He was also a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and business partner.
He was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and coached the school’s varsity basketball team for 13 years, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the founder of the Fruit Fair, in the early 1960s, which transitioned to The Plant Center in 1962.
He ran a family business that focused on quality and customer service and taught his children responsibility and a strong work ethic. He retired in 1996. He also founded Coliseum Reality in 1985, and Sport Spot in 1990.
He loved cruises, trips to Shipshewana, Fire Keepers and various antique and toy shows. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, Master Gardener and a loyal Chicago Bears, and Cubs fan.
He is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, Bonita (nee Schnurr) Straessle; children, Jeff (Pam) Straessle, Steve (Penny) Straessle, Tom (Kim) Straessle, John (Dawn) Straessle, Ron (Kara) Straessle, Jerry (Shari) Straessle, Julie (Nick) Gram, Tony (Michelle) Straessle and Mike (Jenny) Straessle; daughter-in-law, Dianne (nee Hoffman) Straessle; brother, Greg (Trish) Straessle, of Atlanta, Georgia; as well as 40 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Straessle; and sister, Valerie Neenan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
