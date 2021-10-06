Glenn Snapp
COLUMBIA CITY — Glenn G. Snapp, 88, died peacefully at his home in Columbia City, Indiana, early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Born on Feb. 10, 1933, at his grandparents’ home in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of Ivan and Ferne (Wood) Snapp.
He grew up in Kosciusko County, and graduated from Pierceton High School in 1950, where he was a star of the basketball team.
In 1950, his family moved to Columbia Township, to a farm just across S.R. 205 from the Miller family farm – home to Helen Miller, who became his wife on Aug. 25, 1951.
Glenn was born to farming and continued to farm until his retirement in 1998. After retiring, he stayed close to the agriculture business by working for AgPlus in Raber.
In 1969, he began a four-year stint as Whitley County Highway Supervisor. Throughout his life, Glenn was an active part of the community, serving for decades on the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Old Settlers Day Committee for four years, and served as the President in 2013.
As a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church, he was an active participant in the Building Committee that led to construction of the new church.
Glenn discovered golf in the early ’70s, and was a familiar sight on local courses, where he often played multiple times a week. A fierce and savvy card player, he loved nothing more than a competitive game of euchre (or pinochle or canasta or any other card game).
Glenn is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen; his son, Steve (Larry Jacobs); his daughter, Janet; his sister, Sue Weeks; his brothers-in-law, Ralph Bailey and Larry Barnes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Amy; and his sisters, Lauretta Bailey and Connie Barnes.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Nolt Cemetery.
Memorials in Glenn’s honor may be made to Whitley County Council on Aging.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
