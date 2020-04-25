Robert Rice, age 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died this morning, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 12:09 am
