Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.