KENDALLVILLE — Helen E. (Keck) Baird, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her residence. Having gone through one surgery in September, getting COVID which weakened her health and spirit, and enduring three more surgeries, she suffered immensely.
She was born July 7, 1933, in Albion to Ralph Edward Keck, Sr. and Ruth (Walburn) Keck.
On October 20, 1986, in Plato she married Donald E. Baird. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2007.
Mrs. Baird has lived in Kendallville for 20 years.
She worked at Bryan Community Hospital in Bryan, Ohio, as a cook and baker. She also did furniture stripping for over 40 years.
She attended the First Baptist Church in Kendallville and was a long-time member of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are six daughters, Jan (Garey) Bollinger of Shipshewana, Nancy (Ken) Helsel of Pinconning, Michigan, Kelly Ward of Bryan, Ohio, Marie (David) Burch of Bryan, Ohio, Sandy (Albert) Babcock of Stryker, Ohio, and BJ (John) Brown of Sherwood, North Dakota; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; three step children, Teresa (Jeff) Sampson of Sturgis, Michigan, Bobby Jo (Tammy) Baird of Tennessee, and Jane (Don) Ritchie; a step son-in-law, Randall Scott of Ontario; a sister, Phyllis Vanderpool of Wolcottville; a brother, Larry (Nell) Keck of Wawaka; and a sister-in-law, Linda Keck of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kreider; a stepdaughter, Brenda Scott; a stepson, Michael Baird; a sister, Virginia Schmidt; eight brothers, Byron Keck, Chuck Keck, Cork Keck, Ralph Keck, Jr., Dick Keck, Philip Keck, Wayne Keck and Jay Keck; and her first husband, Burl Clark.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
