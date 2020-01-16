FREMONT — John F. Maloy, born in Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020.
John was born to Louise Elizabeth and Eugene Maloy on Oct. 1, 1938. Both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen E. Maloy; and a stepson, Thomas E. Phelps.
John attended Butler University, where he played baseball. He graduated from Indiana University.
John taught high school English, and was a high school varsity coach for baseball and basketball with the North Side High School in Fort Wayne, before his retirement.
John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie (Parson) Maloy; and three sons, Stephen M. Maloy, Denis B. Maloy (Nancy) and John E. Maloy (Amanda Hentzell); a stepson Greg Phelps (Keely); and a stepdaughter, Kathryn Khandaker (Dan Grube). He has five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine stepgrandchildren.
John was an avid IU basketball and football fan. He also enjoyed gardening, as well as walking his dog, Daisy, at Pokagon State Park.
Viewing will be held at Fairview Missionary Church, located at 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, starting at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service under the direction of Pastor Norm Fuller at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be given to Fairview Missionary Church, Steuben County Animal Shelter, or Heartland Hospice Care of Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.