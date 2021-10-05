GOSHEN — Monroe “Moose” Yoder Jr., age 82, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1938, the son of Monroe and Emma (Bontrager) Yoder in LaGrange County, Indiana.
On Aug. 2, 1997, he married Susan Kalb (McClintock).
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan Kalb Yoder, of Goshen, Indiana; two daughters, Kaye (John) Hull, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Kandi (Todd) Stover, of Ligonier, Indiana; step-children, Kris Wogomon, of Nappanee, Indiana, Jackie (Chris) Kelly, of Walled Lake, Michigan, Jim Kalb, of Elkhart, Indiana, Kirk (Dawn) Wogomon, of North Webster, Indiana, Kirby Wogomon, of Elgin, Illinois, and Ken (Stephanie) Wogomon, of Goshen, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Kelsea (Bryan) Wolfe, Kristin Hull, Landon Stover, Mason Stover, Olivia Wogomon, Kaylin Kelly and Andrew Kelly; and a sister, Elizabeth Mast, of Goshen, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nine siblings.
Monroe was a very talented woodworker and owned and operated Yoder Construction for nearly 50 years.
He was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church, The Elks, The Moose and Maplecrest Country Club.
He enjoyed traveling, and was an avid golfer. Moose was also a great cook and enjoyed making special treats for his family. He was also a serious fan of the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Purdue.
A funeral service will be held in Monroe’s honor at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Ligonier United Methodist Church.
The family request that anyone attending the services wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
