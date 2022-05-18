ANGOLA — Vera B. Claus, 89 of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
Vera was born on June 26, 1932, in Fort Wayne Indiana, a daughter of the late George and Hazel (Chapman) Butt.
Vera was a member of Nevada Mills United Methodist Church.
She graduated from New Haven High School in 1950, and married her high school sweetheart, Robert K. Claus, in 1952.
Spending most of her adult life in New Haven, Vera enjoyed playing golf, bowling and gardening. She was also an avid Indiana University basketball and football fan.
She was married to Bob just less than 70 years.
She is survived by three daughters, Julianne V. (Lee A.) Marucci, of West Chester, Ohio, Suzanne M. Claus (Bobby W. Shaw), of Big Pine Key, Florida, and Barbara A. (David A.) Short, of Fremont, Indiana; four grandchildren, Cassandra L. (Sean) Woodmansee, Heather M. (Jake) Heap, Derek A. (Melissa) Marucci and Kyle B. Marucci; six great-grandchildren, Kendall M. Heap, Lukas R. Heap, Charlotte J. Heap, Leah C. Heap, Abigail B. Heap and Abel I. Woodmansee.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Ted Butt.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday June 5, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, with visitation from 2-4 p.m., with the service beginning at 4 p.m.
Dinner will follow at Bridgewater Golf Club, The Water’s Edge.
Memorial donations may be made to Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola.
The service will be streamed afterward at www.pinningtonfh.com.
