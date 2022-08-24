Jerry Auer
LARWILL — Jerry Auer, 76 of Larwill, Indiana, died at Kosciusko Community Hospital at 4 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Born on June 5, 1946, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late John and Francis (Flaugher) Auer. Growing up in Columbia City, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1965.
On Jan. 5, 1974, he was united in marriage to Lucinda Kay “Cindy” Corbin. They made their home in Larwill.
Jerry was a custodian for Whitley County Consolidated Schools before his retirement.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, draft horses and forestry. He especially enjoyed his family.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy; son, Timothy (Laura) Auer, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Angela Marie Auer, of Delaware, Ohio; son, Joseph Lynn (Jessica) Auer, of Larwill; grandchildren, Kathryn (Kyle) Schram; Tristan Auer, Jobie Auer and Jay Auer.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Delmar and Thomas Auer.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Larwill.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials in Jerry’s honor may be made to Bear Lake Church Camp or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
