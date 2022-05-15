ROME CITY — Evelyn Mae Newman, 84, of Rome City, Indiana, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Prescence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Royal Harold and Isabelle Alice (Strater) Lehman.
On April 19, 1959, in Kendallville, she married Roger W. Newman. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2011.
She had worked at Elmer’s Bar in Kendallville, Murphy’s Dime Sore, in the cafeteria at Rome City Elementary School, and Tenneco Automotive.
Mrs. Newman was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville.
Surviving are two daughters, Vicki May, of Fort Wayne and Dawn Marshall, of Steinbarger Lake; a daughter-in-law, Rita Newman, of Rome City; two grandsons, Greg E. Emerick Jr., of Fort Wayne and Derek Marshall, of Kendallville; two great-granddaughters, Malorie Elaine Marshall and Ellah Lee Marshall, both of Kendallville; and a stepbrother, Steve (Karen) Lehman, of Decatur, Michigan.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Royal Lehman; her mother, Isabelle Luttman; a son, Mark Newman; a brother, Herman Lehman; and a son-in-law, David Marshall.
Evelyn’s funeral service will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Derek Marshall, Greg Emerick Jr., Jeff Bunger, Melissa Short, Shannon Marshall and Mike Wentworth.
Evelyn’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person, beginning at noon.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Noble County Humane Society, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
