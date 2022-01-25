AUBURN — Mary Lu Kain, age 90, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Mrs. Kain was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Auburn, to L. Waite and Berniece (Wible) Widney.
She married Roger L. Kain on Feb. 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2010.
Mrs. Kain worked for many years as a school librarian for McKenny-Harrison Elementary School and then DeKalb High School. After her retirement she worked for eight years at the Indiana License Branch in Auburn.
She was very active in her church and her community over the years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn. She was a member of the St. Mark’s Women’s Club and she was involved with Stephen’s Ministries through the church for a few years.
She was an avid reader and she was a member of the Eckhart Public Library Board. She and her husband were both active in the Auburn Elks and the Auburn American Legion. Mary Lu enjoyed attending swimming classes at the Auburn YMCA and having regular lunch dates and seeing movies with her girlfriends. She also looked forward to her yearly vacation stays in March to Florida.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Thomas Gyure, of Crown Point, Indiana, and Mary Ann and Steven Hathaway, of Garrett; son, Thomas Kain, of Auburn; son-in-law, Robert Kuntz, of Auburn; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cameron, of Fort Wayne; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger Kain; and one daughter, Linda Kuntz.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. Ninth St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
