LE MARS, Iowa — Doris Mary Rolfes, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Floyd Valley Heathcare in Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Parish — St. James Church in Le Mars.
Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. James Church. There will be a Rosary at 5 p.m., followed by a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
There will also be an hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Saturday.
The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Doris’ family with funeral arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Doris Mary Sherlock was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, the daughter of Julius and Anna (Nilles) Sherlock. The family moved to the Remsen and Oyens, Iowa, area when she was a young child.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Remsen, Iowa.
On Jan. 11, 1955, Doris and Kenneth Carl Rolfes were united in marriage at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oyens. They made their home on the family farm where they raised nine children.
Along with farming and caring for her family, Doris worked at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa, retiring in 2002.
Doris had been a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Merrill, Iowa, and now a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars.
She loved her family, enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble, Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed Sisters’ Day, flowers and bird watching.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Lorie (Gene) Nussbaum, of Le Mars, Iowa, Kathy (David) Bowman, of Storm Lake, Iowa, Janet (Steve) Augustine, of Le Mars, Iowa, Donna (Jack) Harpenau, of Waterloo, Indiana, Bonnie (Dan) Kirkendall, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ellie (Joe) DuPre, of Pella, Iowa, Joyce (Don) Jennings, of Le Mars, Iowa, Todd (Kim) Rolfes, of Granada Hills, California, and Kyle (Meagan) Rolfes, of North Liberty, Iowa; 29 grandchildren which include, Ashley (Cale) Scott, Ryan (Jordan) Harpenau, Courtney (Kyle) Beckman, Christopher (Nicole) Harpenau, Tiffany Harpenau; 28 great-grandchildren; her siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth, in 2000.
