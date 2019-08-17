FREMONT — Richard Earl Troutman, 89, died on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1929, in Plymouth, Indiana, to Fred and Eulalia Troutman and raised in Fort Wayne.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948.
He married Patricia Ann Grubb at St. Patrick’s Church in Fort Wayne, on July 14, 1951. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage.
Shortly after his marriage, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Midway, which was commissioned to the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Dick was a member of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years.
In 1975, he studied at the Los Angeles, California, Police Communications Center and then assisted in the design and construction of the Allen County Communications Department. As Lieutenant in charge of the Communications/Dispatch Department, he was responsible for incoming calls and dispatching and monitoring all police officers, and 17 fire departments and ambulance services in Allen County. He implemented the first enhanced 911 emergency assistance technology in Indiana. In 1988, he received the Allen County Police Department Bronze Star Award for his work on Enhanced 911. He was a member of the Allen County Reserves for 15 years assigned to road patrol. Prior to his employment by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, he was a volunteer firefighter and fire chief for the Adams Township Fire Department.
In addition to completing several communications and dispatching courses, he attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 1978, for Management and Supervision Training and Indiana University Bloomington for Police Supervisor Training.
In his retirement years, Dick and Pat enjoyed their cottage on Coldwater Lake in Michigan.
His hobbies included all water activities (boating, skiing, tubing, fishing, and swimming) and all Notre Dame sports. In his 50s and 60s he flew ultralights for fun and excitement.
Dick was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel, where he enjoyed ushering.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; and his three children, Mike (Ann), Debra (Rich), and Mark (Ann); and four grandchildren, Lori (Doug), Chris (Kasie), Grant, and Katherine.
Calling will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with a calling from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel in Fremont.
Internment will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
