Danny Lin Rice Sr., 71, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by family at his home on Loon Lake.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 2, 2021 @ 12:41 am
Danny Lin Rice Sr., 71, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by family at his home on Loon Lake.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.