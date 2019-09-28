Hicksville, Ohio — Sally J. Moore, 71, formerly of Butler, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
Born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, Sally was the daughter of Orville and Harriet (Hansen) Moore. They preceded her in death.
Sally was a graduate of Eastside High School.
Sally served her country in the U.S. Army Women’s Corp during the Vietnam War. She served three years of active duty and 11 years in the Reserves.
She was a lifetime member of the Kendallville, Indiana, American Legion and VFW.
Sally was an avid genealogist. She loved reading and the creative arts.
Sally is survived by her sister, Carol Hanna; nephew, Ben Hanna; nieces, Annette Inzinga, Victoria Toler and families; and Forrest Hanna.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Herzberg.
Visitation for Sally will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is at Smith & Brown Funeral Home in Hicksville.
There will be no funeral service.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
