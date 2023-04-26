ROME CITY — RuthAnn Figgins, age 83, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at home.
Mrs. Figgins was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 8, 1939, daughter of the late Carl D. Shannon and Marion Marie (Klein) Shannon.
She graduated from Montpelier High School, Montpelier, Ohio, in 1957, and Gale Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1959.
She married David Lynn Figgins on Sept.r 5, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio.
Ruth was a professional secretary and employed by Honeywell in Minneapolis, Mohawk Tool in Montpelier and Montpelier Schools in Ohio.
She and David moved their family to Kendallville in 1970.
Ruth was dedicated wife, loving mother and a wonderful homemaker. She was also involved in many organizations over the years including hostess for Welcome Wagon, Adult Literacy program, Extension Homemakers and she was a founding member of the Gene Stratton-Porter Memorial Society.
Survivors include her husband, David Figgins, of Rome City; son, Michael S. Figgins (wife, Dawn), of Colon, Michigan; daughter, Margaret A. “Peggy” Kreger (husband, William), of LaGrange; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Strobel, of Montpelier, Ohio; and two very special caregivers, Korenda Bracht and Margarita Villa.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 South U.S. Hwy 33, Albion, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at noon at Merriam Christian Chapel, with Pastor Steve Pulley officiating.
Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to either Noble County Gideons or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
