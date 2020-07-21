KENDALLVILLE — Janis Goar Copeland, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death and welcomed in heaven by her husband of 49 years, Clyde Richard (Dick) Copeland; parents, Lottie Fuller Goar and Ernest Goar; and her sister, Katherine Adams.
Born in 1926, in New Castle, Indiana, Janis attended Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, after high school where she earned an Associate’s Degree.
She married Dick Copeland in 1947, and supported him as he earned his Master’s Degree in Music at Ball State.
The couple lived first in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they started their family, and then moved to Kendallville in 1954.
Janis worked as a legal assistant and typist before becoming Court Reporter at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion for 40 years.
She was active in Tri Kappa in Kendallville and was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville, where she sang in the choir for 35 years.
After their retirements, Janis and Dick traveled to Hawaii, Scotland, and England.
In her later years, even after suffering a stroke that took her ability to speak in 1998, Janis was a wicked bridge player. In 2014, she traveled solo to Washington State to see her two grandchildren graduate college. She loved her cats, murder mysteries, and ’60s westerns.
Janis is survived by her children, Larry Copeland, of Kendallville and Kate Copeland Smith, of Poulsbo, Washington; and her grandchildren, Julian Power Smith, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and Clair Nicole Smith, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Graveside services will be on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery, with the Rev. Stan Kessler officiating.
Calling is on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The family is asking that face masks be worn and casual dress is preferred.
Preferred memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
