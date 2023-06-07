ANGOLA — James Anthony (Jimmy) Walkup, 26, of Angola Indiana, passed away in his home on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Jimmy was born on Aug. 13, 1996, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Lynne M. Wilson and Scott Walkup.
Jimmy was an accomplished youth bowler, winning multiple state and national championships. He loved playing and watching all sports and was an ardent fan of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and the Boston Celtics. After moving to Indiana, he became a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
His most cherished times were playing outside with his fiancé, Carissa, his children, and their dogs, where he had recently taught the kids to ride their bikes. His other cherished times were playing monopoly with Carissa and his to-be sister-in-law, Heather.
Jimmy was exceedingly proud of himself for starting his new career where he was finally able to spend more time at home with his family.
Jimmy is survived by his parents; his fiancé; and his children, Ramsey, Emma, Emmerson and Lucinda. Also surviving are his brothers, Ryan and Robert; and sisters, Sara and Heather.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica; and grandparents. He was also preceded by his special dogs, Marley and Max.
There is a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., at the Lions Pavilion, across from Commons Park in Angola, Indiana.
There is a Go Fund Me account that has been set up on Facebook to help his family with the funeral costs and arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.