PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Thomas A. Pristas, 78, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio.
He was born June 4, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Andy and Myrtle (Rheinhart) Pristas.
Thomas was a mechanical engineer for Aro Air Tools in Bryan, Ohio.
He was an accomplished musician and composer and enjoyed his retirement living on Lake Erie.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Vince) DiNinno, of Canyon Country,
California, Andrew Pristas, of Libertyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Ryan Pristas,
Jack Pristas and Tara DiNinno; and brother, Phil (Sharon) Pristas, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at The Club House at Summer Breeze Association where he lived.
Memorial contributions may be given to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.
