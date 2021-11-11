AVILLA — Floetta M. Rhodes, 81, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Parken, Arkansas, to Jack Bright and Zola (Tatum) Farmer.
Floetta worked at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, as a nurse's aide for many years, retiring in 1999.
On April 23, 1963, she married Joe Rhodes.
She enjoyed old country music and loved taking trips to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She loved time with her family and would always be up for bingo or a game of dominos. Her cooking was always enjoyed by her family, especially her banana pudding.
She is survived by her children, Danny Rhodes, of Garrett, Wesley Rhodes, of Avilla, Connie (Mark) Ball-Link, of Avilla, Flo (Buck) Graves, of Avilla, Margaret (Doug) Ashenfelter, of Garrett, Myrtle Wayne, of Hudson, Hazel Wilson, of Dothan, Alabama, and Julie Peeples, of Findlay, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jennifer Harris, Josh Ashenfelter, Lucas Ball, Cory Ball, Kyle Ball, Richard Rhodes, Sara Garinger, Anthony Garinger, Elena Rhodes, Nicholas Castle, Nathan Castle, and many others who know her as granny; several great-grandchildren; and her dog, Sissy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rhodes; children, Floann Person, Louella Garinger, Damon Rhodes, and Greg Rhodes; a brother, John Wayne Lackey; and a sister, Nola Frances Franklin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, near Garrett.
Contributions in Floetta's memory may be directed to either Noble County or DeKalb County Humane Society.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
