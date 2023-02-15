WATERLOO — Laura Lou Means, 56, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 11, 1966, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Lloyd and Mary (Cohee) Means.
Laura was a 1984 graduate of Eastside High School. She attended the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne and was a graduate of IVY Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, with an Associate Degree in Nursing.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 35 years and worked for different companies, most recently for American Senior Communities.
Laura enjoyed 1980s music and loved animals. She was known for being a fun-loving person who always was the life of the party.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Means, of Spencerville; son, Ethan Stacy, of Waterloo; two sisters, Charlotte Shock, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Kristen (Pat) Case, of Oklahoma; niece, Kasadi Shock; and two nephews, Kristopher Kutzli and Kameron Kutzli.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Means.
Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
There will be no service.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706 or Hearten House, P.O. Box 807, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.