Ida Smith Aug 21, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ida Lorean Smith 61, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence. Service arrangements are with Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election? You voted: In person Nov. 3 Early voting in person Absentee ballot by mail Undecided May not vote Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeKalb Central staff member, student test positive for COVID-19Identify of man found floating in Wolcottville river releasedEast Noble reports two COVID-19 cases, multiple precautionary absencesPro-Trump rally draws crowd in AuburnCrash claims life of West Noble seniorBody found in Wolcottville creekIllness-related absences send West Noble class homeSacred Heart Home facing second COVID-19 outbreakCrooked Lake testing shows human E. coli concentrationsBernadette's Salon has new owner Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Auburn barber shop moves to Ensley Avenue Summer intern gains experience, skills at CLC Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Aug. 21: What we know Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan volunteer with Baby2Baby charity in LA Sofia Richie's break-up with Scott Disick won't affect her friendship Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went through hell in their relationship Steven M. Sipple: Pulling no punches, Moos says Big Ten would be like 'JV' in winter season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.