KENDALLVILLE — Dawn Renae Jones, age 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away while surrounded by her family and friends, on Thursday March 16, 2023, at 4:06 p.m., at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1969, the daughter of James and Ida (Yoder) Carley in Goshen, Indiana.
She is survived by three children, Alicia (David Kowalczyk) Jones, of DeMotte, Indiana, Loren Jones, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Nicholas Jones, of Auburn, Indiana; her mother, Ida Carley, of Middlebury, Indiana; and two siblings, Mitchell J. (Shelley) Carley, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Faith (Dave) Lemon, of Ligonier, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Carley; along with a special and spoiled furbaby, Rudy.
Dawn was employed at Crossroads RV for more than 25 years, and worked as a graphic detailer.
She was not only a mom to her children, she was also their best friend. Dawn had strong maternal instincts and was a mother to many. She was a Christian not only in word, but in deed. Dawn was very loving, kind, compassionate, patient, and would give you the shirt off her back. Dawn also enjoyed gaming online and made friends all over the world doing so. She loved animals, reading, watching movies (She had quite the DVD collection), and music.
A funeral service will be held in Dawn’s honor at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dawn, may be directed to the Noble County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier.
