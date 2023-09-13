AUBURN —Brian Keith Inman, 64, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Brian was born on Aug. 7, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, a son of the late Dean E. and Marjorie J. (Mennewisch) Inman.
Brian is survived by sisters, Joyce (Philip) Murden, of Leo, Margaret Inman, of Ashley and Julie Triftshauser, of Pike Road, Alabama; brothers, Larry Inman, of Pleasant Lake, Chris (Lisa) Inman, of Angola and Tim Inman, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Norton, brothers-in-law, Bruce Triftshauser and Mike Norton; sister-in-law, Georgia Inman; and niece, Laura Inman.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
