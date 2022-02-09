KNAPP LAKE — Becky Sue Stephens, 62, of Knapp Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1960, the daughter of Robert J. and Ruth (Chivington) Neal in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She married Kelly Stephens on Nov. 27, 1976.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kelly Stephens, of Knapp Lake; two children, Nathan (Rachel) Stephens, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Angela (Steven) Coe, of Churubusco, Indiana; two grandchildren, Tyler Yoder, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Isabella Coe, of Churubusco, Indiana; siblings, Robert (Nancy) Neal, of Knapp Lake, Noreen (Jon) O’Hara, of LaGrange, Indiana, Mary (John) Hall and Jennifer (Doug) Johnson, of Missouri; along with her mother-in-law, Glenda Stephens, of Ligonier, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Jim Stephens.
Becky was very creative and talented with arts and crafts. She enjoyed painting, wood burning and making unique crafts of all kinds. Becky enjoyed being a grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She worked in the Deli at New Market in North Webster for 15 years.
Becky also attended Broadway Christian Church for many years.
A funeral service will be held in Becky’s honor at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
A cremation committal will take place following the service at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive., Tampa, FL 33607.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.